District admin introduces designated days for LTV and HTV driving tests

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The District Administration on Monday announced that Light Transport Vehicle (LTV) and Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) driving tests will now be held on two specific days each week.

Starting immediately, the tests will be conducted on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM.

To ensure transparency and maintain high standards, the driving tests will be overseen by the Additional Deputy Commissioner General of Abbottabad.

This initiative aims to ease the difficulties faced by citizens and make the licensing process more efficient and

accessible.

The district administration has urged all prospective drivers to take advantage of the new schedule and attend the tests on the designated days and times.