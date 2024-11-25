District Admin Introduces Designated Days For LTV And HTV Driving Tests
Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024 | 07:13 PM
The District Administration on Monday announced that Light Transport Vehicle (LTV) and Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) driving tests will now be held on two specific days each week
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The District Administration on Monday announced that Light Transport Vehicle (LTV) and Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) driving tests will now be held on two specific days each week.
Starting immediately, the tests will be conducted on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM.
To ensure transparency and maintain high standards, the driving tests will be overseen by the Additional Deputy Commissioner General of Abbottabad.
This initiative aims to ease the difficulties faced by citizens and make the licensing process more efficient and
accessible.
The district administration has urged all prospective drivers to take advantage of the new schedule and attend the tests on the designated days and times.
Recent Stories
Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD
DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer
MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval ..
Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority; IG Rizvi
Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on the capital to destabilize th ..
Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail
Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned
Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD2 minutes ago
-
DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer5 minutes ago
-
MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval Chief5 minutes ago
-
Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority; IG Rizvi5 minutes ago
-
Awareness drive against HIV & AIDS launched in Quetta24 minutes ago
-
PJN, UNDP hold workshop on strengthening Dispute Resolution Councils in Mardan Division24 minutes ago
-
PTI misleading youth through hallow slogans of change: PPP25 minutes ago
-
Belarus President arrives in Islamabad on three-day official visit to Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
Patron-in-Chief PFVA appointed as Member PCSIR25 minutes ago
-
Sindh minister takes notice of female teacher's murder, Culprit arrested25 minutes ago
-
Marble City reflects Sindh govt’s commitment to sustainable industrial uplift: CM Murad34 minutes ago
-
World 'End violence against Women Day' observed34 minutes ago