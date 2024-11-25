Open Menu

District Admin Introduces Designated Days For LTV And HTV Driving Tests

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024 | 07:13 PM

District admin introduces designated days for LTV and HTV driving tests

The District Administration on Monday announced that Light Transport Vehicle (LTV) and Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) driving tests will now be held on two specific days each week

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The District Administration on Monday announced that Light Transport Vehicle (LTV) and Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) driving tests will now be held on two specific days each week.

Starting immediately, the tests will be conducted on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM.

To ensure transparency and maintain high standards, the driving tests will be overseen by the Additional Deputy Commissioner General of Abbottabad.

This initiative aims to ease the difficulties faced by citizens and make the licensing process more efficient and

accessible.

The district administration has urged all prospective drivers to take advantage of the new schedule and attend the tests on the designated days and times.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Vehicle All From

Recent Stories

Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: P ..

Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD

2 minutes ago
 DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured offi ..

DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer

5 minutes ago
 MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepe ..

MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval ..

5 minutes ago
 Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority ..

Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority; IG Rizvi

5 minutes ago
 Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on ..

Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on the capital to destabilize th ..

1 hour ago
 Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s relea ..

Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail

3 hours ago
Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans co ..

Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned

3 hours ago
 Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

5 hours ago
 The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

6 hours ago
 DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in L ..

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania 

6 hours ago
 Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Wo ..

Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan