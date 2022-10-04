UrduPoint.com

District Admin Issues Gas Load Management Plan For CNG Plants

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Sui Northern Gas Pipe Lines Limited (SNGPL) Hazara region on Tuesday issued a new load management plan for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling station of the district to provide maximum gas to the domestic consumer in the changing weather conditions

According to the notification issued by the deputy commissioner office of Abbottabad, all CNG filling stations will remain closed from Wednesday 06.00am to 09.

00am in the morning and 05.00pm to 09.00pm in the evening for an indefinite period in order to prioritize domestic consumers of SNGPL.

Every year, since the onset of winter, especially from December to March while keeping in view the low gas pressures, SNGPL and the district administration issue a load management plan.

Meanwhile, this year SNGPL has started the load management quite earlier to cope with the low gas pressure and to ensure gas supply to the citizens with the arrival of winter.

