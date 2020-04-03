District Admin issues guidelines for Friday prayer

The district administration issued guidelines for Friday (Juma) prayer, requesting people to pray it at homes in the wake of coronavirus spread in the province

The district administration spokesman told media persons that only five persons including prayer leader (Imam), khateeb and prayer announcer (Moazan) would be allowed to perform Friday prayer inside the mosques.

The administration has requested people to perform prayer at homes.

The decision has been taken following spread of coronavirus in the province.