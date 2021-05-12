District Admin issues guidelines to ensure SOPs during Eid prayers

In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, the district administration on Wednesday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for congregational prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr with strict precautionary measures including wearing of masks and maintaining social distance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, the district administration on Wednesday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for congregational prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr with strict precautionary measures including wearing of masks and maintaining social distance.

According to the guidelines issued by Government of Pakistan, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Eid ul Fitr prayers should be organized in open spaces under stringent Covid protocols.

In case of any compulsions to offer prayers inside,masajid the all windows and doors should be kept open for ventilation and to minimize the chances disease spread,a statement said.

The district administration also suggested to organize 2 to 3 Eid prayers at one single venue with staggered timings to afford opportunity for maximum people to offer prayers with COVID protocols whole ulema leading Eid prayers have been sensitized to keep sermons and speeches short so that people remain present in prayer venue for brief duration of time.

According to guidelines, efforts should be made to discourage sick, elderly and young children below 15 years of age for attending Eid prayers amid current disease situation.

Under no circumstance, people would not be allowed to enter the prayer venue without face mask and all prayer venues (Eidgahs) should have multiple entry and exit points to prevent disease transmission.

Each individual entering the prayer venue would be checked through thermal screening at the entry points and symptomatic individual would not be allowed to enter the prayer venue.

The organizers of the prayer venue (Eidgah/ Masjid) have been advised to ensure availability of hand sanitizers and face masks in sufficient quantity.

The district administration has decided to display banners/panaflexes at prominent places at prayer venue highlighting Covid protocols as part of awareness campaign.

The foolproof security arrangements would be made to avert any untoward incident during Eid and large number of law enforcement personnel would be deployed outside prayer venues.