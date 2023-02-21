District admin issues price list for fruits, vegetables

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration here on Tuesday issued a price list of vegetables and fruits after supervision of bidding in fruit and vegetable markets.

In this connection, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Engineer Mishbah Waheed visited the fruit and vegetable markets during the wee hours and supervised the bidding process.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has said that the purpose of the monitoring of bidding was to control the artificial price-hike and direct stern action against profiteers.