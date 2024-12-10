Open Menu

District Admin Issues Safety Guidelines For Tourists Amid Snowfall In Galyat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 11:10 AM

District admin issues safety guidelines for tourists amid snowfall in Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) As the winter season intensifies and snowfall is anticipated in the Galyat region, the District Administration on Tuesday has issued safety guidelines to ensure the protection of tourists and residents.

The administration has directed all relevant departments to remain on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents similar to those experienced in previous years.

The administration has instructed that all road-clearing machinery be updated and kept ready for immediate deployment. Roads are to be cleared promptly in case of snowfall or obstructions. Rescue teams have been placed on high alert and ordered to be ready for swift response in any emergency situation.

Hotel Association has been ordered to ensure tourist safety, with a specific directive to strictly enforce a ban on the use of coal or other heating devices after midnight to prevent incidents of suffocation.

Meanwhile, the staff at Rural Health Centers (RHC) in Nathiagali and Khanaspur Ayubia have been directed to remain available 24/7 to handle any medical emergencies.

To maintain law and order, the police have been instructed to coordinate with all relevant teams. Assistant Commissioner Shamimullah announced that he will personally oversee the operations in collaboration with the police to ensure smooth implementation of safety protocols.

The district administration has directed all government departments to play an active and responsible role in ensuring the safety and well-being of both citizens and tourists visiting Galyat.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Alert All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

2 hours ago
 How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

14 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

14 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

15 hours ago
 Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clari ..

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..

15 hours ago
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

15 hours ago
 PM directs to expedite action against rioters in r ..

PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest

15 hours ago
 Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all forma ..

Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series

15 hours ago
 No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

16 hours ago
 Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in P ..

Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab

16 hours ago
 Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan