District Admin Issues Safety Guidelines For Tourists Amid Snowfall In Galyat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) As the winter season intensifies and snowfall is anticipated in the Galyat region, the District Administration on Tuesday has issued safety guidelines to ensure the protection of tourists and residents.
The administration has directed all relevant departments to remain on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents similar to those experienced in previous years.
The administration has instructed that all road-clearing machinery be updated and kept ready for immediate deployment. Roads are to be cleared promptly in case of snowfall or obstructions. Rescue teams have been placed on high alert and ordered to be ready for swift response in any emergency situation.
Hotel Association has been ordered to ensure tourist safety, with a specific directive to strictly enforce a ban on the use of coal or other heating devices after midnight to prevent incidents of suffocation.
Meanwhile, the staff at Rural Health Centers (RHC) in Nathiagali and Khanaspur Ayubia have been directed to remain available 24/7 to handle any medical emergencies.
To maintain law and order, the police have been instructed to coordinate with all relevant teams. Assistant Commissioner Shamimullah announced that he will personally oversee the operations in collaboration with the police to ensure smooth implementation of safety protocols.
The district administration has directed all government departments to play an active and responsible role in ensuring the safety and well-being of both citizens and tourists visiting Galyat.
