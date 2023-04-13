District admin Khanewal to take strict measures against dengue

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The local district administration has decided to take strict measures to eradicate the suspected presence of dengue larvae after the recent rains.

In this regard, 400 teams of the health department have been formed for dengue surveillance, said Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid in a meeting.

The DC directed the authorities concerned to pay special attention to city service stations, tire shops and the central graveyard to achieve the objective.

He asked surveillance teams to distribute pamphlets among citizens to make them aware of the hazards of mosquito-borne diseases.

Teams of the health department must move into fields to detect the larva, he maintained.

DC ordered the sealing of commercial properties with registered FIRs if larvae are found anywhere.

He warned of taking strict action against negligent officials deputed for the dengue campaign.

He appealed to the citizens to keep their surroundings dry and clean to ensure the elimination of the virus from parts of the district.