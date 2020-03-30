UrduPoint.com
District Admin Khyber Launches Crackdown Against Hoarding, Price Hiking

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration of Khyber tribal district here Monday launched crackdown against hoarding, price-hiking and unlawful profiteering and issued strict warnings to several shopkeepers.

On directions of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mahmood Aslam Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal, Muhammad Imran Khan visited Landi Kotal Bazzar and checked all the food and essential Commodities there.

He examined price list of daily use commodities including meat, milk, chicken, vegetables and fruits and directed shopkeepers to sell the goods in accordance to the Government prescribed list.

The AC said hoarding and unlawful profiteering would not be allowed in the wake of Corona virus cases and stern action against profiteers and hoarders would be taken as per the law.

The AC said,"All the goods are available in stipulated rate list and there is no shortage of any food items in Landi Kotal bazaar." He also held an appeal to people to stay in homes imperative to defeat Corona virus.

