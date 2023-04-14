District admin kicks off drive against profiteering, hoarding

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :In a drive against profiteering and hoarding, the district administration on Friday sealed eight shops, registered 11 cases and imposed Rs. 55,000 fine on the owners.

According to the district administration spokesperson, following the directives of the provincial government, the district administration kicked off the campaign against the shopkeepers who were overcharging and hoarding food items during the holy month of Ramazan.

While talking to the media, the price control magistrate said, "We would not tolerate profiteering and hoarding in the district" and assured of taking strict action against all those involved in these crimes.

He said that the district administration was committed to providing relief to the masses and also urged the people to register complaints regarding hoarding and profiteering in the district control room.