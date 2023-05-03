District admin kicks off educational activities in DPS in Attock

In a bid to provide quality education to the people of Attock City, the district administration on Wednesday kicks off educational activities in the first District Public School (DPS)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :In a bid to provide quality education to the people of Attock City, the district administration on Wednesday kicks off educational activities in the first District Public School (DPS).

It is the first District Public School in the district in 119 years of its history. District Public School has started in the eastern part of Pilot secondary school temporarily while the permanent building of District Public School is being constructed on an area of 32 kanals at Teen Mela Chowk which will be completed in the near future.

Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza performed the inauguration ceremony while Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Waqar Akbar Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Attock Shagufta Jabeen, CEO Education Malik Fateh Khan, district education officer Secondary Akram Zia, Principal Divisional Public School Rawalpindi Yasin Mirza, Principal District Public School Attock Fayyaz Mehmood Zia, media members and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the DC said that the Attock district was deprived of DPS for a long time, adding that this system of education plays an active role in the provision of quality education across the province.

He said the establishment of the Early Childhood Education Classroom would provide a congenial environment to children in schools to increase their interest in education. He said in the school, the teachers would also have the educational concepts including classroom management and child psychology.

Raza said the government-run schools would be made better than the private schools and added that comprehensive reforms agenda was underway to improve the schooling infrastructure in the district. IT and other modern sciences will be taught in school apart from traditional education, he added.

The school will function under the supervision of the board of Governors. Skill-based education will be imparted in the school which will be beneficial in the coming life.