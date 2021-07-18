UrduPoint.com
District Admin Launches Awareness Campaign For Mass Vaccination Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 07:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration has launched an awareness campaign to motivate the general public to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Mukhtiarkar City Abubakar Sadhayo along with artists, actors and singers visited different markets of the city and distributed pamphlets and handbills among general public urging them to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of coronavirus and its more dangerous delta variant.

Accompanied by actors Israr Leghari, Manzoor Murad, Aqeel Qureshi, Ruksar Memon, singers Iqrar Waheed Ali, Zulfikar Qureshi and others, Mukhtiarkar City Abubakar Sadhayo urged shopkeepers to get them as well as all their employees vaccinated against COVID-19.

On the occasion, actors, singers and other artists appealed to their fans and people to cooperate with the district administration in its campaign against spread of COVID-19 and get themselves and their families vaccinated against the virus.

The fourth wave of the coronavirus is said to be more dangerous than previous waves, they said and urged that the only way to defeat its adverse effects was to be vaccinated.

They also appreciated efforts of the district administration, especially DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro in stopping the spread of the virus in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Mukhtiarkar City said the objective of this activity was to provide awareness to the people and shopkeepers about severity of the fourth wave of the virus and urged them to be vaccinated without any delay.

He warned strict action against those shopkeepers who would not follow instructions with regard to the vaccination.

