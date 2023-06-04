District admin launches campaign to enforce new roti price

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration on Sunday started a drive against the non-implementation of the new price of tandoori roti and imposed heavy fines on the violators in city areas.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Saqib Salim conducted a raid on various areas of the city in response to complaints received from citizens regarding the price of tandoori roti.

During the inspections, the AC took action against violations of the notification of roti prices and initiated proceedings against those who did not reduce the price and other shopkeepers under the Price Control Act.

According to the district administration spokesperson, after a significant decrease in the price of wheat flour, a decrease of Rs. 5 rupees in the price of tandoori roti was also notified, unfortunately, most of the tandoor owners did not comply with the orders, and continued selling it on old price.

Similarly, Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Ali Sher Khan Khalil, conducted visits to the various areas of the city to check the price of the public complaints. During the visits, the weight and price of the tandoor roti were checked according to the official notification.

Furthermore, FIRs were also registered against those who did not display the notification and against those who did not maintain the standard weight and price of the roti.

The spokesman also urged the citizens to register their complaints regarding prices by contacting District Control Room number 09929310553.