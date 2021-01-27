UrduPoint.com
District Admin Launches Crackdown Against Illegal Housing Societies

Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

District admin launches crackdown against illegal housing societies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :On the directives of the provincial government, district administration Wednesday launched crackdown against illegal and unregistered housing societies in the district.

In this connection, on the requests of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), the administration has banned all kinds of transfers and registries in 181 illegal housing societies across the district and police have been directed for registration of FIRs against these illegal housing societies.

According to information disseminated by the district administration there are 25 illegal housing societies in Tehsil Peshawar city, 123 in Tehsil Shah Alam, 24 in Tehsil Saddar and 9 in Tehsil Mathani respectively wherein all kind of transfers and registries have been banned.

For the purpose, all revenue officers and employees in district Peshawar have already been issued directives. District administration is going to initiate legal proceedings against them while general public have also been asked for keeping themselves aware of these illegal housing societies.

