District Admin launches crackdown against overcharging of petrol, CNG stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The District Administration of Kurram tribal district have launched crackdown against petrol pumps and CNG stations involved in overcharging and selling of commodities against the Government prescribed rate.

On directives of Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Shah Fahad, Assistant Commissioner Central Kurram, Fazal Wadood conducted surprise raid by checking petrol pump at Tarlai. He directed the filing station's manager to ensure cleanliness, proper gauge and avoid price hike.