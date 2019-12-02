UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Launches Crackdown Against Overcharging Of Petrol, CNG Stations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:22 PM

District Admin launches crackdown against overcharging of petrol, CNG stations

The District Administration of Kurram tribal district have launched crackdown against petrol pumps and CNG stations involved in overcharging and selling of commodities against the Government prescribed rate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The District Administration of Kurram tribal district have launched crackdown against petrol pumps and CNG stations involved in overcharging and selling of commodities against the Government prescribed rate.

On directives of Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Shah Fahad, Assistant Commissioner Central Kurram, Fazal Wadood conducted surprise raid by checking petrol pump at Tarlai. He directed the filing station's manager to ensure cleanliness, proper gauge and avoid price hike.

Related Topics

CNG Petrol Price Government

Recent Stories

Warm welcome for passengers at Sharjah Airport on ..

26 minutes ago

UVAS 17th Annual Sports Day on 4th December

49 minutes ago

Prof Masood Rabbani gets additional charge of CUVA ..

50 minutes ago

Police still clueless about girl kidnapped from Ka ..

51 minutes ago

Iftikhar Ahmad Khan appointed as DEO Secondary Edu ..

29 minutes ago

Miandad wants PCB to utilize expertise of Sadiq, Z ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.