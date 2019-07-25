UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Launches Crackdown Against Profiteers, Encroachments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:54 PM

District Admin launches crackdown against profiteers, encroachments

The district administration Thursday started crackdown against encroachments, price hikers and profiteers in different areas of the district

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration Thursday started crackdown against encroachments, price hikers and profiteers in different areas of the district.

Assistant Commissioner Charsadda, Abdul Wahab Khalil told media men the crackdown against price hikers and encroachments has been launched in the district and strict action would be taken against the profiteers and hoarders.

He said the anti-encroachment drive at Utmanzai was underway where traders were asked to remove goods from footpaths voluntarily as it was creating hurdles in smooth flow of people. He said the transporters, who were charging heavily, would also face strict action.

Related Topics

Price Charsadda Media From

Recent Stories

People voted out corrupt elements on July 25: Usma ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan will send its first person to space in 20 ..

1 minute ago

FIR lodged against PTI MPA for threatening extorti ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainian Elections Not Compliant With Int'l Democ ..

1 minute ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) provides fee c ..

1 minute ago

First Pakistani to be sent to space in 2022: Fawad ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.