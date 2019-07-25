District Admin launches crackdown against profiteers, encroachments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration Thursday started crackdown against encroachments, price hikers and profiteers in different areas of the district.

Assistant Commissioner Charsadda, Abdul Wahab Khalil told media men the crackdown against price hikers and encroachments has been launched in the district and strict action would be taken against the profiteers and hoarders.

He said the anti-encroachment drive at Utmanzai was underway where traders were asked to remove goods from footpaths voluntarily as it was creating hurdles in smooth flow of people. He said the transporters, who were charging heavily, would also face strict action.