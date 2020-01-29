UrduPoint.com
District Admin Launches Crackdown Against Wrong Car Parking

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 03:11 PM

The district administration has launched crackdown against wrong car parking in Besham Shangla district and imposed heavy fine on violator

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration has launched crackdown against wrong car parking in Besham Shangla district and imposed heavy fine on violators.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shangla, Assistant Commissioner Besham, Khurram Rehman along with police party launched crackdown against wrong car in Besham bazaar and imposed heavy fine on violators.

Inspite of huge investment, majority of commercial plazas lack space for the car parking and shopkeepers, businessmen, traders and customers are left with no choice but to park their vehicles on footpaths and roadsides, creating traffic mess.

He said wrong parking of vehicles were creating traffic jam and hampering smooth flow of traffic, saying such unlawful practice would not be tolerated. He directed traffic police to initiate action against wrong car parking under the law.

