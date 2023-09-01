District admin launches crackdown on adulterated food, illegal practices

The district administration in Tehsil Ghazi and Haripur Friday has taken strong measures to ensure the quality of food products and combat illegal practices in various markets

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration in Tehsil Ghazi and Haripur Friday has taken strong measures to ensure the quality of food products and combat illegal practices in various markets.

Assistant Commissioner Ghazi inspected milk shops in the region, collaborating with the Halal Food and Livestock Department. The joint operation led to the identification of multiple shops involved in the sale of adulterated milk.

As a result, heavy fines were imposed on several offenders, and two shops were sealed as a consequence of their actions.

Prior to these operations, an important meeting was also held with engineers, Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs), Building Inspectors, and Assistant Building Inspectors to address the issue of illegal housing societies in Tehsil Ghazi. This initiative aimed to provide essential instructions and guidelines for tackling this longstanding problem.

Further intensifying their efforts, Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Captain (R) Own Hyder Gondal, issued directives to address issues within the jurisdiction.

ADC Revenue Haripur Faraz Qureshi, conducted thorough inspections of various markets, including Jabbri Bazaar, Kohala Bazaar, Barkot Bazaar, and Mukhniyal Bazaar, all within the purview of Makhniyal Police Station.

Four people were found in violation for failing to display official price lists and selling fruits at high prices. Additionally, illegal checkpoints associated with the poultry feed industry were dismantled.

In a bid to ensure the availability of essential food items at government-specified prices, District Administration Abbottabad has initiated daily checks and strict enforcement measures.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ali Sher Khan Khalil, led inspections of general stores, dairies, bakeries, fruit and vegetable markets, meat shops, and various other shops.

The operation also extended to areas such as Mandyan, College Road, Mirpur, Manserah Road, and Qalandarabad Bazaar.

Actions were taken against milk adulteration, and sales of items not adhering to the regulated rate list, leading to the sealing of two shops. Additionally, four shopkeepers were served notices, FIRs were filed, and substantial fines were imposed on those found in violation of the law.