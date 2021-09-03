UrduPoint.com

District Admin Launches Crackdown On Polythene Bags

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 06:30 PM

District admin launches crackdown on polythene bags

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Friday launched crackdown on polythene shopping bags in various bazaars of the city and arrested the managers of five of big stores after recovery of polythene bags from their shops.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Adil Wasim conducted raids in some bazaars inside the city and during checking recovered 3100 kilograms of plastic polythene bags from Mushtaq Te, Bata Store (Kissa Khwani), Service Shoes and Shah Jee Tea Store and arrested their managers.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khlaid Mahmood has warned the trading community against the sale and purchase of polythene shopping bags and in case of violation of ban, initiation of legal proceedings.

He has further directed all administrative officers for continuation of crackdown till the abolition of the use of polythene bags.

