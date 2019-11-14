District Admin launches grand operation against encroachment

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The District Administration have launched a grand operation against encroachment at Sardar Ahmed Jan Colony here on Thursday.

On directions of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar, Assistant Commissioner, Sara Rehman while supervising the operation bulldozed around 30 illegal structures in front of houses at Sardar Ahmed Jan Colony Peshawar.

Zonal Manager, Water Sanitation Services Peshawar, Tariq Aziz, local police and Rescue 1122 officials were present on the occasion.

Illegal structure built on official place around water channel was also bulldozed. The Deputy Commissioner said operation against encroachment would continue in the provincial capital and illegal structures would not be tolerated.