UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Launches Grand Operation Against Encroachment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:19 PM

District Admin launches grand operation against encroachment

The District Administration have launched a grand operation against encroachment at Sardar Ahmed Jan Colony here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The District Administration have launched a grand operation against encroachment at Sardar Ahmed Jan Colony here on Thursday.

On directions of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar, Assistant Commissioner, Sara Rehman while supervising the operation bulldozed around 30 illegal structures in front of houses at Sardar Ahmed Jan Colony Peshawar.

Zonal Manager, Water Sanitation Services Peshawar, Tariq Aziz, local police and Rescue 1122 officials were present on the occasion.

Illegal structure built on official place around water channel was also bulldozed. The Deputy Commissioner said operation against encroachment would continue in the provincial capital and illegal structures would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Water Muhammad Ali Tariq Aziz Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, El Sisi witness exchange of sig ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Citizen Portal issues list of top 10 offi ..

6 minutes ago

Rabi says she was looking reasonable answer during ..

33 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, El Sisi hold official meeting

36 minutes ago

Russian Central Bank Expects Inflation in 2019 to ..

17 minutes ago

Men Volleyball event enter into semi-final stages

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.