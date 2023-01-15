UrduPoint.com

District Admin Launches Operation Against Hoarding Of Flour, Cancels 42 Licenses And Imposes 230000 Fine

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2023 | 12:30 PM

District admin launches operation against hoarding of flour, cancels 42 licenses and imposes 230000 fine

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Following the directives of the government, district administration Abbottabad has launched operations against the hoarding of wheat flour and profiteers, canceled licenses of 42 flour dealers, sealed two shops, registered FIRs against 2 and imposed Rs. 230,000 fine for increasing flour prices.

According to the details, the administration also launched operations against flour mill owners, wheat flour dealers, and retailers for hoarding flour and sale of subsidized flour at more than fixed rates, not displaying banners, sale of substandard flour and non-maintenance of flour records.

In this regard, the teams of Additional Assistant Commissioners under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Salim, including ADC-1 Ali Sher, ADC-3 Zarak Yar Khan, ADC Revenue Arshad Mahmood, District Food Controller Shad Muhammad have been formed.

The teams inspected subsidized wheat flour dealers, general stores, flour dealers, and flour mills in Murree Road, Supply, Mandian, College Road, Havelian Khokhar Maira, Salhad, Jadoon Plaza and other areas, the teams also checked the quality of wheat and flour and record.

District administration continued monitoring the sales of flour, reducing the prices of flour and ending the inflation. They also requested citizens to contact the district control room phone number 09929310553 or the district food office Abbottabad phone number 09929310326 regarding irregularities in the sale of government flour so that action can be taken against the violators.

