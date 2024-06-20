District Admin Launches Operation To Check Transport Fares
Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 08:40 PM
The district administration on Thursday launched an operation on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu to check commercial passenger transport fares which were reduced due to drop in petrol prices
During the operation the Admin imposed heavy fines on over 10 commercial vehicles due to overcharging while they also fine different bus companies operating at Vehari Chowk and at general bus stand.
The DC said that the operation conducted to ensure that fares are decreased to facilitate general public commuters during Eid-ul-Azha, adding that a crackdown would also be launched soon against illegal bus/wagon stands in the district.
