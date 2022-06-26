District admin launches special inspection campaign against profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said that a special inspection campaign has been launched by the district administration against illegal profiteering across the district.

Circle against big hoarders and illegal profiteers mafia will be tightened during the campaign.

Price control magistrates have imposed over Rs 0.5 million fine during checking to ensure implementation on government rates and issued warning to dozens of stores and shops for not displaying the official rates.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo said that the administration was in contact with stakeholders including traders traders community on the price mechanism.

He, however, said that extraordinary fluctuation in prices of any items including chicken, flour and ghee will not be tolerated.

Tahir Wattoo said that checking of auctions and supply in the markets was being carried out on daily basis and added that pickets were set up to control smuggling of wheat and fertilizer.