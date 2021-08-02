UrduPoint.com

District Admin Launches Survey To Collect Details Of Unvaccinated Population

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:10 PM

District admin launches survey to collect details of unvaccinated population

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The local administration on Monday started survey in the district to collect details of the unvaccinated population.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, teams consisting of officials of Revenue, Health and education departments were visiting door to door to collect details of the unvaccinated people so that camps could be organized for their mass vaccination.

Mukhtiarkar City Abubakar Sadhayo also visited different areas and inspected working of the survey teams.

He asked the officials concerned to complete survey process on immediate basis so that vaccination process could be expedited.

He said DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro had taken this decision to curb COVID-19 pandemic from spreading further.

Sadhayo said the objective of the survey was to vaccinate majority of the population and make Hyderabad COVID free district.

Related Topics

Education Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

41 minutes ago
 Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in No ..

Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th ed ..

Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th edition of Sharjah Government Co ..

1 hour ago
 Qureshi calls on Arab Parliament's delegation

Qureshi calls on Arab Parliament's delegation

1 hour ago
 Amnesty International asks govt to allow Aurat Mar ..

Amnesty International asks govt to allow Aurat March in Faisalabad

1 hour ago
 Beijing reports one new locally-transmitted COVID- ..

Beijing reports one new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.