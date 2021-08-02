District admin launches survey to collect details of unvaccinated population

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The local administration on Monday started survey in the district to collect details of the unvaccinated population.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, teams consisting of officials of Revenue, Health and education departments were visiting door to door to collect details of the unvaccinated people so that camps could be organized for their mass vaccination.

Mukhtiarkar City Abubakar Sadhayo also visited different areas and inspected working of the survey teams.

He asked the officials concerned to complete survey process on immediate basis so that vaccination process could be expedited.

He said DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro had taken this decision to curb COVID-19 pandemic from spreading further.

Sadhayo said the objective of the survey was to vaccinate majority of the population and make Hyderabad COVID free district.