District admin launches zero-tolerance policy against fake doctors

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The district administration of Khanewal on Tuesday announced a zero-tolerance policy against fake doctors and the sale of unauthorized medicines, on Tuesday.

According to DC Office, During a meeting of the District Quality Control board chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, a total of 17 cases were heard.

As a result, five cases were sent to the drug court, five warnings were issued and seven cases were scheduled for future hearings.

Addressing the meeting, DC Bukhari stated that quacks and those involved in the sale of unauthorized medicines are enemies of human life, adding that the health department has been instructed to deal strictly with these offenders.

The Deputy District Health Officers (DDHO) and drug inspectors of the health department have been directed to take immediate action to eradicate this nefarious practice which has been putting people's lives at risk.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Aitezaz Anjum, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Umar Ghori, and the Secretary of the Quality Control Board.

APP/aqk/378