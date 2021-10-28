UrduPoint.com

District Admin Making Efforts For Addressing Public Grievances:DC

Thu 28th October 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif has said that district administration is making all-out efforts to address the grievances of the general public.

He said that they are public servants and will resolve their problems on priority basis.

He expressed these views while addressing an Open Kachehri in Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) office Mardan on Thursday. Besides, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (Finance), Nek Mohammad, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saman Abbas and Town Municipal Officer (TMO), Shiraz Khan, the concerned officers of other departments and a large number of the general public also attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, people highlight complaints relating to illegal auto-rickshaws, traffic systems, faulty traffic signals and drinking water problems.

DC termed open kachehri a highly useful platform wherein the general public present their grievances before the government authorities that take immediate steps for their redressal and restore the confidence of the people on departments.

He assured that a time frame has been given for the resolution of the problems highlighted during the open kachehri, saying the concerned departments would be asked to furnish progress reports on them.

He said that the doors of the DC Office will remain open for the general public any time where they can to inform their problems without any hesitation. He said that they are public servants and receive salaries for provision of services to the people.

He urged the officers of the district administration to perform their duties with honesty and sincerity to resolve the peoples' problems.

