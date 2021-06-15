UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Making Extra Efforts To Achieve Vaccination Target

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 09:29 PM

District Admin making extra efforts to achieve vaccination target

The district administration and health department were making efforts to achieve the target of vaccination against the coronavirus

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration and health department were making efforts to achieve the target of vaccination against the coronavirus.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi, the district administration and health department sped up efforts to achieve the goal of inoculate citizens against COVID-19.

In this regard, the corona vaccination centers have been established at bus stands including Rajpoot travels, Faisal Movers and other pubic rush places.

In the district Khanewal, 23,000 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Khanewal Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU, US Call on UNSC to Ensure Humanitarian Access ..

27 minutes ago

Measures being taken to modernize Levies Force in ..

27 minutes ago

Three die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

27 minutes ago

Court hands down death sentence to two accused in ..

27 minutes ago

AIG visits LU hospital to inspect treatment facili ..

29 minutes ago

MNA stresses to set up police service center at Ka ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.