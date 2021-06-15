District Admin making extra efforts to achieve vaccination target

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration and health department were making efforts to achieve the target of vaccination against the coronavirus.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi, the district administration and health department sped up efforts to achieve the goal of inoculate citizens against COVID-19.

In this regard, the corona vaccination centers have been established at bus stands including Rajpoot travels, Faisal Movers and other pubic rush places.

In the district Khanewal, 23,000 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.