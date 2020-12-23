District admin Mansehra declares road side mines illegal

District administration Mansehra Wednesday declared all roadside mines in Oghi illegal and ordered Granite Miner owners to immediately stop operation

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :District administration Mansehra Wednesday declared all roadside mines in Oghi illegal and ordered Granite Miner owners to immediately stop operation.

This was expressed by Assistant Commissioner Oghi Zainab Ahmed Cheema while talking to the media here.

She further said that we will take strict action against illegal mining according to the law, yesterday our team has inspected Sheeraz Mining, Hakeem Mining, Imdad Shah Mining, Tony Park Mining and Abbasi Mining while Abbassi mining company was shut down in 2019 as it was operating along the road side.

Zainab Ahmed Cheema stated that all sorts of mining on the roadside are banned and illegal, the administration would not let anybody violate.

Granite mining is a huge issue of Tehsil Oghi of district Mansehra where besides Karakoram Highway (KKH) all link roads of the city connecting roads of surrounding areas were destroyed by the heavy trailers those were carrying a granite.

People of Oghi were distressed by the road conditions and many times they have demanded to ban the granite mines.