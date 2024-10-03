District admin Mansehra distributes free life jackets to local boatman

The district administration of Mansehra and the Waseem Riaz Foundation jointly organised a safety event held in Darband to provide free life jackets to local boatmen

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The district administration of Mansehra and the Waseem Riaz Foundation jointly organised a safety event held in Darband to provide free life jackets to local boatmen.

The event aimed to promote water travel safety and encourage the use of protective equipment.

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, Khalid Iqbal was the chief guest, while District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur was also present.

During the event, the DC distributed life jackets among boatmen, and urged citizen to ensure the use of life jackets while traveling by boat.

The event was attended by local dignitaries, including Qazi Mudassir, Tehsil Chairman Dilbar Khan, Youth Officer Alam Zeb, and TMO Amir Shehzad, along with a large number of boatmen, traders’ union members, local council representatives, and the general public.