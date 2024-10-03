Open Menu

District Admin Mansehra Distributes Free Life Jackets To Local Boatman

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 10:12 PM

District admin Mansehra distributes free life jackets to local boatman

The district administration of Mansehra and the Waseem Riaz Foundation jointly organised a safety event held in Darband to provide free life jackets to local boatmen

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The district administration of Mansehra and the Waseem Riaz Foundation jointly organised a safety event held in Darband to provide free life jackets to local boatmen.

The event aimed to promote water travel safety and encourage the use of protective equipment.

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, Khalid Iqbal was the chief guest, while District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur was also present.

During the event, the DC distributed life jackets among boatmen, and urged citizen to ensure the use of life jackets while traveling by boat.

The event was attended by local dignitaries, including Qazi Mudassir, Tehsil Chairman Dilbar Khan, Youth Officer Alam Zeb, and TMO Amir Shehzad, along with a large number of boatmen, traders’ union members, local council representatives, and the general public.

Related Topics

Police Water Mansehra Event

Recent Stories

Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held

Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held

4 minutes ago
 SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional er ..

SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional error': Siddiqui

4 minutes ago
 May-9 cases: LHC rejects bail petitions of two MPA ..

May-9 cases: LHC rejects bail petitions of two MPAs

4 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case

LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case

4 minutes ago
 NA body seeks complete details of contracts made w ..

NA body seeks complete details of contracts made with IPPs

6 minutes ago
 Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warns of stern acti ..

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warns of stern action against protestors during M ..

6 minutes ago
President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award ..

President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Malaysian PM

7 minutes ago
 Country Director WB meets Chairman FBR, discusses ..

Country Director WB meets Chairman FBR, discusses transformation plan

32 minutes ago
 National Consultation on strengthening response to ..

National Consultation on strengthening response to Gender Based Violence

3 minutes ago
 Governor KP for improving education system on prio ..

Governor KP for improving education system on priority

3 minutes ago
 LHC orders removal of names of Parvez Elahi, famil ..

LHC orders removal of names of Parvez Elahi, family from PCL

3 minutes ago
 KMC launches repair, illumination of streetlights ..

KMC launches repair, illumination of streetlights alongside construction of road ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan