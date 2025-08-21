Open Menu

District Admin Mansehra Receives Relief Goods For Flood Victims Under Prime Minister’s Package

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 09:14 PM

District admin Mansehra receives relief goods for flood victims under Prime Minister’s package

The district administration Mansehra on Thursday received relief goods for flood-affected families under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package, with support provided by Allied Bank

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The district administration Mansehra on Thursday received relief goods for flood-affected families under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package, with support provided by Allied Bank.

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, Mian Behzad Adil, formally received the items during a ceremony also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Mansehra. The relief package includes essential supplies aimed at supporting families severely affected by recent floods in the region.

Talking to APP, ADC (Relief) Asad Lodhi said that a total of nine trucks of relief goods had been received under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package for flood-hit areas. Sharing details, he added that the aid comprised food items, medicines, tents, and winterization kits, which are currently being distributed in two affected areas of Dheri Haleem and Neel Band in Tehsil Baffa Pakhal, bordering District Battagram.

Lodhi appreciated the collaborative efforts of local volunteers, the district administration, and the federal government in extending timely support to the flood-affected population. He assured that the relief items would be distributed transparently among deserving families.

Highlighting earlier efforts, the ADC (Relief) said that, with the support of the provincial government, 300–400 food and non-food packages, tents, and other essential items had already been distributed to flood victims in the region.

Community representatives and local officials also expressed gratitude for the initiative, emphasizing the need for continued cooperation between government departments, NDMA, and financial institutions to ensure effective disaster management and rehabilitation.

Recent Stories

Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Belgium call on Ministe ..

Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Belgium call on Minister for Defence Production

45 seconds ago
 Sindh energy minister directs KE to redress public ..

Sindh energy minister directs KE to redress public grievances

47 seconds ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stand at ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stand at $ 19.57 billion

48 seconds ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Wom ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..

3 hours ago
 Murad launches Pakistan’s largest Special Techno ..

Murad launches Pakistan’s largest Special Technology Zone at Education City

49 seconds ago
US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

4 hours ago
 Dera police foil bank robbery attempt, one suspect ..

Dera police foil bank robbery attempt, one suspect held after shootout

51 seconds ago
 Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stabl ..

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..

4 hours ago
 IRC & SALU Join Hands to Advance Social Research i ..

IRC & SALU Join Hands to Advance Social Research in Sindh

9 minutes ago
 SECP releases insurance industry statistics 2024

SECP releases insurance industry statistics 2024

9 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan