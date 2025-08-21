District admin Mansehra receives relief goods for flood victims under Prime Minister’s package

The district administration Mansehra on Thursday received relief goods for flood-affected families under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package, with support provided by Allied Bank

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The district administration Mansehra on Thursday received relief goods for flood-affected families under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package, with support provided by Allied Bank.

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, Mian Behzad Adil, formally received the items during a ceremony also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Mansehra. The relief package includes essential supplies aimed at supporting families severely affected by recent floods in the region.

Talking to APP, ADC (Relief) Asad Lodhi said that a total of nine trucks of relief goods had been received under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package for flood-hit areas. Sharing details, he added that the aid comprised food items, medicines, tents, and winterization kits, which are currently being distributed in two affected areas of Dheri Haleem and Neel Band in Tehsil Baffa Pakhal, bordering District Battagram.

Lodhi appreciated the collaborative efforts of local volunteers, the district administration, and the federal government in extending timely support to the flood-affected population. He assured that the relief items would be distributed transparently among deserving families.

Highlighting earlier efforts, the ADC (Relief) said that, with the support of the provincial government, 300–400 food and non-food packages, tents, and other essential items had already been distributed to flood victims in the region.

Community representatives and local officials also expressed gratitude for the initiative, emphasizing the need for continued cooperation between government departments, NDMA, and financial institutions to ensure effective disaster management and rehabilitation.