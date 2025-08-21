- Home
- Pakistan
- District admin Mansehra receives relief goods for flood victims under Prime Minister’s package
District Admin Mansehra Receives Relief Goods For Flood Victims Under Prime Minister’s Package
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 09:14 PM
The district administration Mansehra on Thursday received relief goods for flood-affected families under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package, with support provided by Allied Bank
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The district administration Mansehra on Thursday received relief goods for flood-affected families under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package, with support provided by Allied Bank.
Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, Mian Behzad Adil, formally received the items during a ceremony also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Mansehra. The relief package includes essential supplies aimed at supporting families severely affected by recent floods in the region.
Talking to APP, ADC (Relief) Asad Lodhi said that a total of nine trucks of relief goods had been received under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package for flood-hit areas. Sharing details, he added that the aid comprised food items, medicines, tents, and winterization kits, which are currently being distributed in two affected areas of Dheri Haleem and Neel Band in Tehsil Baffa Pakhal, bordering District Battagram.
Lodhi appreciated the collaborative efforts of local volunteers, the district administration, and the federal government in extending timely support to the flood-affected population. He assured that the relief items would be distributed transparently among deserving families.
Highlighting earlier efforts, the ADC (Relief) said that, with the support of the provincial government, 300–400 food and non-food packages, tents, and other essential items had already been distributed to flood victims in the region.
Community representatives and local officials also expressed gratitude for the initiative, emphasizing the need for continued cooperation between government departments, NDMA, and financial institutions to ensure effective disaster management and rehabilitation.
Recent Stories
Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Belgium call on Minister for Defence Production
Sindh energy minister directs KE to redress public grievances
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stand at $ 19.57 billion
Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..
Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..
Murad launches Pakistan’s largest Special Technology Zone at Education City
US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade
Dera police foil bank robbery attempt, one suspect held after shootout
Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..
IRC & SALU Join Hands to Advance Social Research in Sindh
SECP releases insurance industry statistics 2024
Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Malakand visits flood affected areas to assess damages20 minutes ago
-
Minister satisfies with transparency in entry test for Hearing Impaired College29 minutes ago
-
Government steps in: Executive relief efforts underway in flood-hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa29 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Jhal Magsi Gas Project for reducing import dependence, accepts inauguration invitation30 minutes ago
-
Cabinet committee meets, reviews CNSA 202530 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary reviews flood relief & rehabilitation efforts39 minutes ago
-
Preparations underway to introduce electric buses in Sargodha39 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on WWB matters40 minutes ago
-
PHAF launches plantation drive “Aik Beti Aik Shajar”40 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid visits flood-hit areas of Buner and Swat, assures full support to victims40 minutes ago
-
Event held in connection with Marka-e-Haq50 minutes ago
-
Toshakhana II case against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi adjourned59 minutes ago