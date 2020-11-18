UrduPoint.com
District Admin Mansehra Refuses PML-N Public Gathering On Surge Of COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:57 PM

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Dr. Qasim Ali Khan Wednesday refused Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) for public gathering at Mansehra in the wake of COVID-19 second wave

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Dr. Qasim Ali Khan Wednesday refused Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) for public gathering at Mansehra in the wake of COVID-19 second wave.

Keeping in view of the highest ever rate of Coronavirus positive cases in Hazara division which was 12 percent during the second wave of the outbreak, district administration Mansehra has decided not to allow PML-N for public gathering in the city. If PML-N holds the public meeting, it would be considered a violation of the law.

On the other side former Federal minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf told to media that about a month ago we had formally requested district administration for the public meeting permission, we have completed all of the arrangements for the public gathering and a large number of PML-N workers have already reached Mansehra to attend the meeting, now it's impossible to surrender at the eleventh hour.

While threatening to the administration Sardar Yousuf said that PML-N workers would thwart any move to sabotage our meeting in the name of pandemic or security reasons, we have advised our workers to strictly follow the Coronavirus SOPs.

Despite a clear divide of PML-N in district Abbottabad both factions each headed by former Governor KP Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan and former Deputy Speaker NA Murtaza Abbassi have prepared their followers to participate in the Mansehra public gathering.

