District admin Mansehra seales 7 CNG stations

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Manshera Hasrat Khan on Wednesday sealed 7 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations for violating the Sui gas load management schedule.

According to the details, Sui Gas Northern Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has allowed all CNG stations to provide gas for seven hours from 9 am to 4 pm, for providing uninterrupted sui gas in the Hazara division to domestic consumer.

The SNGPL and the district administration of the area were closely monitoring the CNG stations so that the CNG lead management schedule could be strictly enforced.

District administration Mansehra on the complaint while taking action against CNG stations on the violation of schedule in Mansehra district sealed 7 stations.

In district Mansehra for the last few years, it's a common practice to violate the Sui gas load management plan and provide gas to the vehicles during restricted hours.

Last year, more than a dozen gas stations were sealed owing to the violation of the gas load shedding plan.