UrduPoint.com

District Admin Mansehra Seales 7 CNG Stations

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 12:01 PM

District admin Mansehra seales 7 CNG stations

Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Manshera Hasrat Khan on Wednesday sealed 7 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations for violating the Sui gas load management schedule

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Manshera Hasrat Khan on Wednesday sealed 7 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations for violating the Sui gas load management schedule.

According to the details, Sui Gas Northern Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has allowed all CNG stations to provide gas for seven hours from 9 am to 4 pm, for providing uninterrupted sui gas in the Hazara division to domestic consumer.

The SNGPL and the district administration of the area were closely monitoring the CNG stations so that the CNG lead management schedule could be strictly enforced.

District administration Mansehra on the complaint while taking action against CNG stations on the violation of schedule in Mansehra district sealed 7 stations.

In district Mansehra for the last few years, it's a common practice to violate the Sui gas load management plan and provide gas to the vehicles during restricted hours.

Last year, more than a dozen gas stations were sealed owing to the violation of the gas load shedding plan.

Related Topics

Load Shedding CNG Sui Gas Vehicles Mansehra Lead Gas All From SNGPL

Recent Stories

Samsung Previews an Extraordinary Surprise With CE ..

Samsung Previews an Extraordinary Surprise With CES 2022 Teaser

8 minutes ago
 5.7-magnitude quake hits 15 km SSW of Pyrgos, Gree ..

5.7-magnitude quake hits 15 km SSW of Pyrgos, Greece -- USGS

4 minutes ago
 Mongolia's COVID-19 tally exceeds 390,000

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally exceeds 390,000

4 minutes ago
 Telephone conversation between the President of Tu ..

Telephone conversation between the President of Turkmenistan and the Speaker of ..

23 minutes ago
 Moscow Sees Terrorist Threats for Russia, Central ..

Moscow Sees Terrorist Threats for Russia, Central Asia - Deputy Foreign Minister

4 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close lower in thin year-end trade

Tokyo stocks close lower in thin year-end trade

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.