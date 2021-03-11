UrduPoint.com
District Admin Mansehra Seals Two Shops For Selling Utility Sasta Ghee

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 01:14 PM

District admin Mansehra seals two shops for selling Utility Sasta Ghee

District administration and Food department Mansehra Thursday during an operation sealed two retail shops and found a huge quantity of Utility Sasta Ghee

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration and Food department Mansehra Thursday during an operation sealed two retail shops and found a huge quantity of Utility Sasta Ghee.

According to the details, Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Dr. Qasim Ali Khan while taking the notice of Utility Sasta Gee scandal which was available in the open market at a regular price rather than Utility stores directed the food department and administration to probe the issue and resolve the matter.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Revenue Muhammad Hasrat Khan and Assistant Food Controler Shaukat Sultan raided on Bazar and found two retailers were selling Utility Sasta Ghee.

Recovered hundreds of packets of ghee arrested both shopkeepers and sealed their shops.

From laws few weeks people of Mansehra have lodged complaints that some shopkeepers in the main Bazar Mansehra were selling Utility Sasta Ghee other USC food items at regular price.

Both shopkeepers have confessed that they have purchased Ghee from USC, Police has registered a case against the two shopkeepers under the food act started an investigation.

