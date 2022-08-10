District admin Mardan anti-encroachment operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :District administration Mardan Wednesday launched an operation for removal of encroachments from nullahs and drains to prevent possible losses due to flood in future.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Haibullah Arif visited Takhtbai and reviewed ongoing anti-encroachment operation for removal of permanent encroachments and cleaning of drains and nullahs.

The operation under the supervision of district administration has been jointly launched in collaboration with Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and Irrigation Department.

Besides, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Takhtbai, Gul Nawaz Khan Afridi, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO), Zeeshan Jilani, officials of Irrigation Department and local elites also accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner.

The operation has been launched in wake of recent losses due to recent monsoon rains during the recent monsoon rains.

Heavy machinery is being used to remove encroachments and ensure smooth flow of water in nullahs and drain. The operation will continue till eradication of all those encroachments creating hurdles in cleaning and drainage systems.