District Admin Mardan Initiates Action Against Sale Of Petrol, CNG On High Rate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 02:11 PM

District Admin Mardan initiates action against sale of petrol, CNG on high rate

District Administration Mardan has initiated action against sale of petrol and CNG on high prices by imposing heavy fine against violators

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :District Administration Mardan has initiated action against sale of petrol and CNG on high prices by imposing heavy fine against violators.

On directives of Deputy Commissioner Mardan following registration of complaints by people about sale of patrol and CNG against government's prescribed rate, additional assistant commissioner Mardan Jawad Ali Toru conducted surprise raid at Toru and Swat Motorway Service Area by checking gage meters of the petrol and CNG pumps.

Heavy fine have been imposed against all those petrol and CNG pumps whose gage was found willfully low. He directed the owners to sell petrol and CNG on government's prescribed rate, otherwise, strict action would be taken against violators that may lead to sealing of petrol and CNG pumps.

