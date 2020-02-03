District Admin Mardan to distribute sewing machines among deserving women

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ):The district administration Mardan has decided to distribute 2300 sewing machines among deserving women to provide dignified jobs to beneficiaries at their doorsteps.

These machines would be distributed from district administration approved budget among widows, disabled, poor, orphans and minorities women at union council level after consultation with elected representatives.

These views were shared during distribution of sewing machines among poor women during a seminar organized by District Administration with assistance of Social Welfare Department Mardan. Member Provincial Assembly, Sajida Hanif, Additional Deputy Commissioner Naek Muhammad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Mardan Gul Bano, District Social Welfare Officer Syed Ali Bakhash, former LG representatives and elites of the city.

The women languishing in district jails, embroidery centers and disabled women would be benefited from this scheme.

The speakers said ratio of women population was comparatively higher than male in the country that was why federal and provincial governments joined hands to provide relief to downtrodden and poor segment of the society specially women folk.

The distribution of sewing machines among poor deserving women under PTI Government 'Ehsas' program has been launched to provide dignified jobs to them.

The beneficiary thanked the district administration especially Deputy Commissioner Mardan for launching the much needed scheme for poor women and expressed the hope that more such pro-poor women schemes would be launched in near future.