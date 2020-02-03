UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Mardan To Distribute Sewing Machines Among Deserving Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 02:44 PM

District Admin Mardan to distribute sewing machines among deserving women

The district administration Mardan has decided to distribute 2300 sewing machines among deserving women to provide dignified jobs to beneficiaries at their doorsteps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ):The district administration Mardan has decided to distribute 2300 sewing machines among deserving women to provide dignified jobs to beneficiaries at their doorsteps.

These machines would be distributed from district administration approved budget among widows, disabled, poor, orphans and minorities women at union council level after consultation with elected representatives.

These views were shared during distribution of sewing machines among poor women during a seminar organized by District Administration with assistance of Social Welfare Department Mardan. Member Provincial Assembly, Sajida Hanif, Additional Deputy Commissioner Naek Muhammad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Mardan Gul Bano, District Social Welfare Officer Syed Ali Bakhash, former LG representatives and elites of the city.

The women languishing in district jails, embroidery centers and disabled women would be benefited from this scheme.

The speakers said ratio of women population was comparatively higher than male in the country that was why federal and provincial governments joined hands to provide relief to downtrodden and poor segment of the society specially women folk.

The distribution of sewing machines among poor deserving women under PTI Government 'Ehsas' program has been launched to provide dignified jobs to them.

The beneficiary thanked the district administration especially Deputy Commissioner Mardan for launching the much needed scheme for poor women and expressed the hope that more such pro-poor women schemes would be launched in near future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Budget Provincial Assembly Male Mardan Women From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

TAQA set to be regional utilities champion followi ..

58 seconds ago

TAQA set to be regional utilities champion followi ..

59 seconds ago

UAE, Argentina discuss defence cooperation

1 minute ago

UAE, Argentina discuss defence cooperation

1 minute ago

Iran's Aviation Authority Accuses Kiev of Breaking ..

8 minutes ago

Moscow-Bound Chinese Train Stopped at Border, Pass ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.