District Admin Matiari Decides Robust Crackdown Against Power Theft

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh chaired a high-level meeting to initiate a comprehensive crackdown against electricity theft across the district, and various committees have been established at both the district and taluka level to ensure effective coordination between the Revenue, HESCO, and Police departments.

SSP Matiari Syed Asghar Shah, during the meeting, assured full cooperation for the crackdown on electricity thieves, stressing that HESCO should pursue cases in courts with proper evidence and witnesses to avoid any inconvenience.

DC directed XEN HESCO Matairi Asad Pirzado to identify illegal connections and prepare a list of individuals involved in power theft, which will be disclosed through the media

He also instructed XEN to also expose corrupt officials within the HESCO system who facilitate theft and take departmental action against them.

 

Additionally, the DC directed the Public Health Engineering officials to use all resources to activate 56 RO plants in the district immediately. He directed HESCO to provide maximum support to the Public Health Engineering department for powering the inactive RO plants.

"The provincial energy department will be approached to get electricity connections for the RO plants, as providing safe drinking water is a basic necessity and a prime responsibility of relevant government departments, including public health engineering and local government," he stressed.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahamd Khahro, Additional Deputy Commissioner II Moonis Ahmad, XEN PHED (Development) Waheed Arbab, XEN PHED (O&M) Mohsin Soomro, AC Matiari Abdul Sattar Sheikh, AC Hala Abid Qamar, and others.

