Open Menu

District Admin Matiari Fixes Bricks Rate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 01:00 PM

District Admin Matiari fixes bricks rate

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The district administration Matiari has fixed bricks rate at Rs. 25,000 per 3,000 bricks (excluding transportation costs), following consultations with stakeholders.

According to a handout issued on Friday, the Deputy Commissioner Office issued the order on October 10, considering labor suggestions, production costs and other expenses.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh has directed all assistant commissioners to ensure strict compliance with the new rate, which will be communicated to brick kiln owners and the general public.

Related Topics

Matiari October All

Recent Stories

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

4 hours ago
 ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

18 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

19 hours ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

20 hours ago
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

22 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

23 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

24 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

1 day ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

1 day ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan