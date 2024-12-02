- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- District Admin Matiari to celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec 5
District Admin Matiari To Celebrate International Day Of Persons With Disabilities On Dec 5
Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 07:06 PM
On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, the district administration of Matiari will observe the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 5 in Bhit Shah
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, the district administration of Matiari will observe the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 5 in Bhit Shah.
The theme of the event is "Promoting Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for a Sustainable Future.
" The program will highlight the rights of persons with disabilities, their participation in social activities and their leadership roles.
Various activities, including speech competitions, tableaus and student presentations will be organized to mark the occasion.
Heads of various public and private institutions from the district, along with representatives of social organizations are expected to attend the event.
Recent Stories
Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools contradicts govt’s claims
Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen
YFP president advocates collective problem-solving among legislatures
City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier
Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-chowk riots case
DC conducs inspection of THQ Hospital in Bhakkar
Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrested
French PM at risk in hostile parliament vote
LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours
LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours
Police handover recover mobile phones to owners
University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) convocation on Dec 5
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen5 minutes ago
-
YFP president advocates collective problem-solving among legislatures5 minutes ago
-
City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier2 minutes ago
-
Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-chowk riots case2 minutes ago
-
Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrested2 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours8 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours8 minutes ago
-
Police handover recover mobile phones to owners8 minutes ago
-
IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punjab22 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of plea regarding Islamabad's own assembly8 minutes ago
-
281 accused sent jail for identification in D-Chowk riots cases9 minutes ago
-
Courts award jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases9 minutes ago