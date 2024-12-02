Open Menu

District Admin Matiari To Celebrate International Day Of Persons With Disabilities On Dec 5

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 07:06 PM

On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, the district administration of Matiari will observe the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 5 in Bhit Shah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, the district administration of Matiari will observe the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 5 in Bhit Shah.

The theme of the event is "Promoting Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for a Sustainable Future.

" The program will highlight the rights of persons with disabilities, their participation in social activities and their leadership roles.

Various activities, including speech competitions, tableaus and student presentations will be organized to mark the occasion.

Heads of various public and private institutions from the district, along with representatives of social organizations are expected to attend the event.

