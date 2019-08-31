District Admin Multan Recovers Rs 2.5 Mln Rent
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 10:20 PM
Municipal Corporation (MC) Jalalpur Pirwala recovered Rs 2.5 millions rent, pending for three years, after crackdown against the shopkeepers here on Saturday
According to the MC, the district administration had sealed 10 shops of Municipal Committee held by shopkeepers for default in payment of the rent for last three years.
The shopkeepers were served notices but they were not paying heed on notices to make payments.
Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak while taking notice directed sealing of the shops. On Saturday, the shopkeepers agreed to make payments of the pending rents.
The district administration de-sealed shops following assurance.
Earlier, the action was taken under supervision of Assistant Commissioner Jalalpur Pirwala Ahmed Raza and heavy police were also deployed during the crackdown.