District admin Muzaffargarh alerts to cope with flood threat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Being located between two rivers, Muzaffargarh has to face flood threat every year and so the district administration is alert to cope with the threat, DC Amjad shoeb Tareen stated this on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Being located between two rivers, Muzaffargarh has to face flood threat every year and so the district administration is alert to cope with the threat, DC Amjad shoeb Tareen stated this on Tuesday.

While addressing at mock-exercise ceremony of rescue 1122 here, he hailed that all local government functionaries get ready to face any challenge emerging from flash flood anywhere in the district. Rescue's exercises are worthy part of containing flood threat not only in the district, whole country as well, he maintained.

District Emergency Officer Irshad-ul-Haq said in the ceremony that rescuers performance is praiseworthy.

He said it has developed good repute in shortest period of time through dedication and hardworking. Besides flood and other emergencies, it has fought frontline against coronavirus situation, he said.

On this occasion, rescue and other public department exhibited professional performance and capacity building to save flood affectees, with displaying rescue apparatus consisting of essential instruments used to protect properties and lives of people to be stranded in flood water.

Commissioner Revenue Arif Zia, civil defense, police, health, livestock, PDMA, education among officers of all concerned departments held participation in the grand ceremony concluded here.