UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Of Twin Cities Declare Local Holiday On March 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:10 PM

District admin of twin cities declare local holiday on March 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Tuesday declared local holiday on March 25 on account of Pakistan Day parade being re-scheduled due to inclement weather.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, the Federal secretariat along with its attached departments, organizations and offices based in ICT would also remain close on Thursday.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Pakistan Day Rawalpindi March

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves full restructuring of ..

17 minutes ago

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieves over lo ..

21 minutes ago

Rally held under Balochistan Youth Alliance in Que ..

21 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns Chaman ..

22 minutes ago

Dozens die in migrant ship fire off Libya: charity ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.