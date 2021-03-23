District admin of twin cities declare local holiday on March 25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Tuesday declared local holiday on March 25 on account of Pakistan Day parade being re-scheduled due to inclement weather.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, the Federal secretariat along with its attached departments, organizations and offices based in ICT would also remain close on Thursday.