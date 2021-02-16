District admin officers visit fruit & vegetable markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration officers Tuesday visited fruit and vegetable markets to review arrangements and prices of daily-use items.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha visited Kachha Fruit and Vegetable Market and reviewed the auction process of vegetables including onion and potato.

He directed the officials of market committee to improve sanitation arrangements in the market and remove encroachments on daily basis in collaboration with Nishtar Zone Squad. He ordered for arrest of seven persons for collecting toll tax without contractor authority letter.

He directed the shopkeepers for displaying rate list in their shops on prominent places.

Meanwhile, AC Model Town sealed 10 shops in Model Town area over profiteering and overcharging and imposed fine of Rs 25,000 on violators.

Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed visited fruits and vegetable market at Allama Iqbal zone to review the arrangements and inspected the auction process of fruit and vegetables.

AC City checked the quality of fruits and vegetable being sold on stalls. He also reviewed the implementation of government announced rates and checked display of rate list in shops.