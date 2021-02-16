UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Officers Visit Fruit & Vegetable Markets

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

District admin officers visit fruit & vegetable markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration officers Tuesday visited fruit and vegetable markets to review arrangements and prices of daily-use items.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha visited Kachha Fruit and Vegetable Market and reviewed the auction process of vegetables including onion and potato.

He directed the officials of market committee to improve sanitation arrangements in the market and remove encroachments on daily basis in collaboration with Nishtar Zone Squad. He ordered for arrest of seven persons for collecting toll tax without contractor authority letter.

He directed the shopkeepers for displaying rate list in their shops on prominent places.

Meanwhile, AC Model Town sealed 10 shops in Model Town area over profiteering and overcharging and imposed fine of Rs 25,000 on violators.

Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed visited fruits and vegetable market at Allama Iqbal zone to review the arrangements and inspected the auction process of fruit and vegetables.

AC City checked the quality of fruits and vegetable being sold on stalls. He also reviewed the implementation of government announced rates and checked display of rate list in shops.

Related Topics

Fine Market Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

8 minutes ago

111,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

8 minutes ago

ADU forges strategic partnership with Advanced Cur ..

23 minutes ago

ACE recovers Rs 3.6m from defaulters

8 minutes ago

Commissioner waives off parking fee on heavy vehic ..

9 minutes ago

PMSA rescues three stranded fishing boats

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.