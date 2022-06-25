UrduPoint.com

District Admin Officials Grieve Death Of Congo Patient

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2022 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :A team of district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shafi Ullah Khan visited Kafor Dheri here on Saturday and expressed condolence with the family of Darwaish Khan who died due to Congo virus.

ADC Relief Muhammad Imran Khan, DHO Peshawar Dr Muhammad Idress, Public Health Coordinator Dr Muhammad Altaf, DD Live Stock Dr Kamran and IDSRS focal person, Mustaqeem Afridi visited Kafor Dheri and offered Fatiha for the departed soul and also sensitized the family about the preventive measures against the virus.

The team also visited Kafor Dheri Cattle Mandi and administered anti ticks spray to all the animals.

Moreover, the public at large were also sensitized to follow the preventive measures including gloves, face masks and hand wash etc).

Furthermore, Dr Mir Karim Shah MS RHC Patwar Bala has deputed special team to be available round the clock throughout the week in the RHC for the purpose.

