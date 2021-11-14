UrduPoint.com

District Admin Organises "Bachat Bazar"

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 04:40 PM

District Admin organises "Bachat Bazar"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :In order to provide relief to the common men,the local administration on Sunday organized a special bazaar in Tando Jam town of Taluka Hyderabad Rural.

On the directives of MPA Sharjeel Inaam Memon and the DeputyCommissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Surhan Aijaz Abro inaugurated "Bachat Bazar" at Tando Jam.

A large number of people visited the "Bachat Bazar" and purchased essential items at subsidized rates.Several stalls of essential food items and daily use items were established in the bazaar and people also purchased essential commodities.

AC Surhan Abro also visited different stalls and inspected arrangements for the visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, AC said the objective of organization Bachat Bazar was to provide relief to marginalized segments of the society.

The visitors also praised efforts of the district administration for organizing "Bachat Bazar" to mitigate effects of increasing price hike.

