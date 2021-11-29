District admin organizes 256 Kuli Kachehries in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 256 district level Kuli Kachehries were organized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last two months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 256 district level Kuli Kachehries were organized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last two months.

This was stated by Director, Performance Management & Reforms Unit, Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman while presenting a report in the district review meeting held here with Chief Secretary, Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash here on Monday.

Besides, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Shahab Ali Shah, all administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and other higher authorities also attended the meeting.

Out of the total 256 Kuli Kachehris 145 were presided over by Deputy Commissioners.

41 Kuli Kachehris were held online, four were regarding the problems of women, one for minorities and 5 were held for farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary, Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash said that the government is making all out efforts for the resolution of the problems of the people at their door steps. He warned of zero tolerance for any kind of lethargy and negligence.

He directed all officers to fully focus on the redressal of the public complaints and their problems and take decisions in the light of law and merit.