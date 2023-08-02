District admin organizes awareness seminar on LG by-polls

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :District Administration Abbottabad Wednesday in collaboration with Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Traffic organized an awareness session for the local body's election in Havelian scheduled on the 6th of August 2023.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal, SSP Traffic, and Acting SP Headquarters Arif Javed Khan, along with ADC participated in the session. Representatives from the election commission, AC Havelian, and DEO, as well as educators and officials, were also present.

The focus of directives issued by the ECP for by-polls primarily centred on ensuring optimum security measures and harmonious execution of all election-related affairs.

The session witnessed a collaborative effort between law enforcement, administrative bodies, and educational stakeholders, each harmonizing their efforts to uphold the democratic process and facilitate transparent elections within Tehsil Havelian.

As the countdown to the elections continues, the engagement of all stakeholders displayed at this advance session further underscores the determination of all involved parties to set a path for an informed, secure, and efficient electoral process within Tehsil Havelian.