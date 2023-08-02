Open Menu

District Admin Organizes Awareness Seminar On LG By-polls

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

District admin organizes awareness seminar on LG by-polls

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :District Administration Abbottabad Wednesday in collaboration with Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Traffic organized an awareness session for the local body's election in Havelian scheduled on the 6th of August 2023.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal, SSP Traffic, and Acting SP Headquarters Arif Javed Khan, along with ADC participated in the session. Representatives from the election commission, AC Havelian, and DEO, as well as educators and officials, were also present.

The focus of directives issued by the ECP for by-polls primarily centred on ensuring optimum security measures and harmonious execution of all election-related affairs.

The session witnessed a collaborative effort between law enforcement, administrative bodies, and educational stakeholders, each harmonizing their efforts to uphold the democratic process and facilitate transparent elections within Tehsil Havelian.

As the countdown to the elections continues, the engagement of all stakeholders displayed at this advance session further underscores the determination of all involved parties to set a path for an informed, secure, and efficient electoral process within Tehsil Havelian.

Related Topics

Election Police Abbottabad Election Commission Of Pakistan Traffic Havelian August All From

Recent Stories

Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orang ..

Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orange line train stations

17 minutes ago
 FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Fo ..

FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Four Years: NA informed

25 minutes ago
 Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with U ..

Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with UAEFA&#039;s implementation of ..

31 minutes ago
 Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to es ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to establish sustainable logistics ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer sc ..

MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer science graduate programmes

1 hour ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&# ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&#039; with Sultan Al Neyadi

1 hour ago
MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp ..

MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects dur ..

UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects during High-Level Consultations C ..

2 hours ago
 Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher ..

Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher Committee on Fujairah Plan 202 ..

2 hours ago
 MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for ..

MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for sustainability of marine envi ..

2 hours ago
 Mubadala invests in US-based Aligned Data Centres

Mubadala invests in US-based Aligned Data Centres

2 hours ago
 DIEZ and Derq launch AI-powered smart pedestrian c ..

DIEZ and Derq launch AI-powered smart pedestrian crossing systems in DSO

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan