District Admin organizes "Bachat Bazaar" to provide relief to common men

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Local administration has organized a special bazaar to provide relief to the common men, in Latifabad taluka of district Hyderabad.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Fatima Saima Ahmed and Faisal Jabbar inaugurated "Bachat Bazaar" at Bagh-i- Mustafa ground Latifabad number 8.

A large number of people visited the "Bachat Bazaar" and purchased essential items at subsidized rates.

Several stalls of essential food items and daily use items were established in the bazaar and people also purchased essential commodities.

AC Fatima Saima also visited different stalls and inspected arrangements for the visitors.

The visitors also praised efforts of the district administration for organizing such "Bachat Bazaar" to mitigate effects of increasing price hike.