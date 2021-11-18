District admin organizes "Bachat Bazar" to provide essential items on subsidized rates

In order to provide relief to the common men, the local administration on Wednesday organized a special bazaar in Seri town of taluka Hyderabad Rural

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :In order to provide relief to the common men, the local administration on Wednesday organized a special bazaar in Seri town of taluka Hyderabad Rural.

On the directives the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Surhan Aijaz Abro and Mukhtiarkar Faheem Mangi inaugurated "Bachat Bazar" in Seri area of the taluka.

A large number of people visited the "Bachat Bazar" and purchased essential items at subsidized rates.

Several stalls of essential food items and daily use items were established in the bazaar and people also purchased essential commodities.

AC Surhan Abro also visited different stalls and inspected arrangements for the visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, AC said the objective of organizing Bachat Bazar was to provide relief to poor segments of society.

The visitors also praised efforts of the district administration for holding such "Bachat Bazar" to mitigate effects of increasing price hike.