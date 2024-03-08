District Admin Organizes Exhibition Of Women Artisan On Int'l Women’s Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 10:43 PM
On the occasion of International Women's Day, an exhibition showcasing the talents of women artisans was held at a social welfare complex in Mansehra
The event, inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Bilal Shahid and Assistant Commissioner Baffa Naveera Farooqi.
In the event various types of handcrafted items, artworks, bakery goods, and crafts crafted by skilled women from the district were showcased.
Visitors from different walks of life, including students, business professionals, government officials, representatives from non-governmental organizations, and members of civil society, explored the stalls and commended the creativity and skill exhibited by the women artisans.
They also demanded from the provincial government to facilitate market access for these products, with an emphasis on generating employment opportunities for the talented women.
The successful organization of the exhibition was attributed to the supervision of AC Mansehra and the collaborative efforts of the Welfare Foundation.
