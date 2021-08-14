District admin organizes flag hoisting ceremony to commemorate75th Independence Day

The flag hoisting ceremony organized by district administration held on Saturday at the premises of Waqar-un-Nisa College in connection with Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The flag hoisting ceremony organized by district administration held on Saturday at the premises of Waqar-un-Nisa College in connection with Independence Day.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Amir Aqiq Khan and MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq hoisted the flag to celebrate Independence Day.

The event was attended by a large number of female students, officers of district administration, dignitaries and public representatives.

Addressing the participants, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah said the Day was being celebrated to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren as the Independence Day of Pakistan is incomplete till peace in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The Commissioner said that the Independence Day reminds us that how our forefathers succeeded to get their separate country through the power of unity.

All the Pakistanis, members of minorities were especially being involved in the Independence Day celebrations, he said adding "By involving all the people belonging to all sects, walks of life, minorities, transgender community and people with disabilities, we are giving a message to the world that Pakistani nation is united and we are ready to face any challenge and difficulty with the same strength of unity showed for creation of Pakistan.

" He said that the administration had made foolproof security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations to ensure safety of lives and property of the people.

He urged the citizens to realize their social responsibilities and not to indulge in any activity that could turn this happiness into a day of sadness.

"Celebrating the Independence Day, he said, we need to reaffirm our commitment to make all possible efforts as much as possible for the development and prosperity of the country."At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest also cut the cake and all the participants chanted slogans "Long live Pakistan" and prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.